NBC News

Rams and Bengals fans celebrate championship wins

00:55

Football fans celebrated the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The division winners will meet in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.Jan. 31, 2022

