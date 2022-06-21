IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    California man accused of targeting home with anti-Asian graffiti

    02:04

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

    00:33

  • Colorado hikers held at gunpoint, leashed during kidnapping

    01:41

  • Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car

    01:36

  • Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake

    00:59

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • Florida child hospitalized after being stabbed in chest by catfish

    01:33

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • Watch: Large bear strolls around Florida neighborhood

    00:57

  • Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery

    02:06

  • Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

    02:51

  • Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

    03:24

  • ’It just happened so fast’: Witnesses react to taxi that injured pedestrians

    00:59

  • Deadly shootings in Harlem, D.C. as senators work on finalizing gun bill

    01:43

  • Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations

    02:05

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years

    02:18

  • Kidnapped man flagged police with erratic driving, hand signal

    01:47

NBC News Channel

Louisiana police officers acquitted of negligent homicide

02:27

A judge says prosecutors failed to prove four Shreveport police officers were responsible for the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr. KTAL's Sherley Boursiquot reports.June 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    California man accused of targeting home with anti-Asian graffiti

    02:04

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

    00:33

  • Colorado hikers held at gunpoint, leashed during kidnapping

    01:41

  • Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car

    01:36

  • Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake

    00:59

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All