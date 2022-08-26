IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Redacted FBI affidavit used to justify search of Mar-a-Lago is released

    'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus

'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus

05:08

Nancy Davis, forced to carry a nonviable fetus, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump call on Louisiana lawmakers to return for a special session on abortion law.Aug. 26, 2022

    'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus

