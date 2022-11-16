IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man says parents

02:04

Stacy and Jim Chapin are “trying to process” the death of their son who died near the University of Idaho. The couple said drugs and love triangles were not involved in the incident. KING’s Connor Board reports.Nov. 16, 2022

