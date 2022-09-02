IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:14

  • Video shows man pulling gun on Argentina’s vice president

    00:39

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

  • President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

    00:40

  • Iranian women attend soccer game as Tehran loosens ban on female attendance

    01:15

  • Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid

    01:21

  • U.N. mission heads to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid shelling

    02:07

  • Flooding crisis worsens in Pakistan as hunger and illness becomes a threat

    03:03

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

  • 83-year-old nun found alive after being kidnapped in Africa

    01:29

  • UN inspectors heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    01:18

  • Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel

    00:45

  • Texas student works to adopt abandoned baby he found in Haiti

    04:31

  • Splat! Tomatina food fight festival returns after Covid

    00:45

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

    01:11

  • Measuring Princess Diana’s impact on the royal family, world 25 years after her death

    03:41

  • Iranian ship attempts to capture US Navy drone in the Persian Gulf

    00:22

NBC News

Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

01:19

Pilots at Lufthansa began a 24-hour strike on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights, stranding thousands of travelers at airports around the world. The airline said it had canceled about 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich, impacting roughly 130,000 passengers, after wage negotiations between the pilots’ union and the airline broke down.Sept. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:14

  • Video shows man pulling gun on Argentina’s vice president

    00:39

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All