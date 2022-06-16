IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

    07:36

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

    00:36
    Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02
    Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:58

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

    03:53

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

    04:28

  • Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution

    00:54

  • Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

    03:33

  • Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count

    02:37

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence

    02:21

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

    01:16

  • Trump releases 12-page statement after 2nd day of Jan. 6th hearings

    02:58

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump's election fraud claims in second hearing

    03:27

  • Cheney says next hearings will focus on Trump's 'broader planning for January 6th'

    01:03

  • Rep. Lofgren breaks down how Trump's election fraud cases played out in the courts

    08:25

NBC News

Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

04:02

Luttig spoke of the "danger" that former President Donald Trump poses to American democracy during the Jan. 6 hearing. Luttig said Trump, his allies and supporters would attempt to overturn the election in 2024 if Trump did not win. June 16, 2022

    Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02
    Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

