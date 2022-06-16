IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:58

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

    03:53
    Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

    04:28
    Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution

    00:54

  • Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

    03:33

  • Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count

    02:37

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence

    02:21

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

    01:16

  • Trump releases 12-page statement after 2nd day of Jan. 6th hearings

    02:58

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump's election fraud claims in second hearing

    03:27

  • Cheney says next hearings will focus on Trump's 'broader planning for January 6th'

    01:03

  • Rep. Lofgren breaks down how Trump's election fraud cases played out in the courts

    08:25

  • Former U.S. attorney discusses Giuliani's false claims of 'suitcase full of ballots' in Georgia

    02:03

  • Barr: Election fraud claims based on 'complete misinformation'

    15:49

  • Jan. 6 committee shows testimony from Trump advisers about election night

    07:53

  • Rep. Lofgren claims Trump spread 'knowingly false claims of election fraud'

    04:55

Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting 'alternative electoral slates'

04:28

Former federal judge Michael Luttig said that neither the Constitution or U.S. laws supported the vice president counting “alternative electoral slates from the states that had not been officially certified.” June 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

