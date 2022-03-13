Lviv authorities detail 'Russian rocket strike' near Polish border
00:22
Local authorities gave details of an alleged Russian airstrike in which dozens of people were reported killed and more than 130 wounded at a large Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on Sunday.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say
00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv
02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west
04:23
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world
04:25
Chuck Todd: Bipartisan majority pushes for more aid for Ukraine
02:40
Biden administration to send $200 million to Ukraine for military defense