    Lviv authorities detail 'Russian rocket strike' near Polish border

NBC News

Lviv authorities detail 'Russian rocket strike' near Polish border

00:22

Local authorities gave details of an alleged Russian airstrike in which dozens of people were reported killed and more than 130 wounded at a large Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on Sunday.March 13, 2022

