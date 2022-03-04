IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson

  • Ukraine’s rail system a lifeline for refugees fleeing war with Russia

  • Aerial footage shows battle aftermath in town of Borodyanka

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

  • Lindsey Graham appears to encourage Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    We are ready for conflict, Secretary Blinken says of NATO

  • Russian lawmakers outlaw 'fake information' about armed forces

  • Watch: Video shows Russian forces shell nuclear plant in Ukraine

  • Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

  • What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

  • Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

  • Volunteers cross Polish border to assist Ukraine in fight against Russia

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

  • Russian foreign minister on nuclear strike potential: ‘We don’t have insane people’

  • U.S. working with Ukraine’s cyber defenses to prepare for the worst against Russia

  • Kherson residents reveal life in first Ukrainian city to fall after Russian invasion

NBC News

Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

Citizens in the city of Lviv, in the west of Ukraine about 40 miles from the Polish border, are preparing to fight the Russian invasion in any way they can.March 4, 2022

