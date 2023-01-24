IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

M&M's replaces 'spokescandies' amid 'woke' Fox News flap

01:54

Maya Rudolph will be the new spokesperson for the brand after backlash over recently updated female mascots. WNBC's Lynda Baquero reports.Jan. 24, 2023

