    Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’

    01:51
    Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

    01:57

  • Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion

    01:40

  • New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

    01:59

  • MTP Compressed: Russia military buildup grows; Trump’s election fraud claims 'merited a response' from Pence

    02:41

  • Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

    09:34

  • Engel: Ukrainians say 'we will fight until the end'

    02:13

  • U.S. plans for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games have largely fizzled

    01:03

  • Ukrainian troops use Chernobyl ghost town for training exercises

    01:36

  • Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border

    01:01

  • U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine

    01:15

  • Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

    02:02

  • Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border

    01:09

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’

    01:21

  • Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council

    02:16

  • Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues

    01:23

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’

    01:24

Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’

01:51

“The restraint that all parties have shown, in word and deed, are essential,” said the French President. His Ukrainian counterpart was more wary about Putin, saying, “Generally, I don't quite trust words. That's why I think that every politician can show his or her openness by concrete deeds.”Feb. 8, 2022

