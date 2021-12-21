IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Mag-6.2 quake rattles North California coast

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast on Monday, bringing significant shaking but likely minimal damage to the sparsely populated area.Dec. 21, 2021

