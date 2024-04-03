IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rattles the coast of Taiwan
April 3, 202401:06

Several buildings have collapsed in Hualien, Taiwan, after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck on the east coast of Taiwan around 8 a.m. local time.April 3, 2024

