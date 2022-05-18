IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

'It reminds me at the time how I felt': Heard's makeup artist becomes emotional during testimony

Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis became emotional during her testimony when she was asked to recount Heard's demeanor after she announced her divorce with Depp. Inglessis began to cry and said, "it's not difficult for me now but it just reminds me at the time how I felt."May 18, 2022

