    Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in 1991 returns to U.S. for trial

    Illinois police searching for suspect after 7 killed in shootings at 2 homes

  • Florida therapist charged with murder after body found in trunk

  • Fulton DA under fire over alleged improper relationship with prosecutor she hired for Trump case

  • Alec Baldwin indicted in 'Rust' movie set shooting

  • Alec Baldwin indicted by New Mexico grand jury in 'Rust' shooting

  • Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife

  • DOJ releases scathing investigation into Uvalde law enforcement response

  • Suspect arrested in series of New York stabbings

  • Massachusetts man receives life sentence in fatal road rage attack

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

  • Mother of Club Q victim expresses shock that shooter is pleading not guilty

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

  • Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader

  • Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim

  • Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial

  • Scientists raise alarms about controversial bite marks analysis used in convictions

  • Woman charged with killing toddler researched deadly household products, officials say

  • Florida Dollar General that was the site of a racist mass shooting reopens

Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in 1991 returns to U.S. for trial

Virginia authorities say Jose Lazaro Cruz stabbed his wife to death in 1991, then fled to El Salvador. WRC's Julie Carey reports.Jan. 23, 2024

