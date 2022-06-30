Man accused of shooting Alabama deputies captured

- UP NEXT
Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time00:24
Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights03:13
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy04:54
'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment02:20
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee05:19
Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?04:45
Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up03:41
Woman fatally shot in NYC while pushing baby in stroller01:31
Man killed in road-rage shooting near Philadelphia01:04
NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon05:59
Celebrating 15 years of Apple's iPhone02:51
FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores02:18
Bison gores Yellowstone National Park visitor02:01
Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody03:55
Massive fire destroys dining hall at Maryland boys camp01:58
Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel 'Woody' Williams dies01:39
Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend01:39
Missouri train crash survivors say they're 'lucky to be alive'01:10
Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill03:57
How overturning Roe v. Wade affects access to medication abortion02:18
- UP NEXT
Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time00:24
Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights03:13
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy04:54
'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment02:20
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee05:19
Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?04:45
Play All