Man arrested for death of woman he pushed in front of train in NYC

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Man arrested for death of woman he pushed in front of train in NYC01:57
UP NEXT
Man holding multiple in Texas synagogue is dead, hostages released uninjured02:14
One hostage released uninjured from Texas synagogue, police say01:24
Man holds rabbi, potentially others hostage in synagogue, wants release of Aafia Siddiqui06:20
At least one firefighter injured after fire at New Jersey chemical plant01:23
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout05:14
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform08:03
Ohio Supreme Court battles partisan gerrymandering in redistricting process04:49
Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking03:33
Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck03:17
Florida substitute teacher fired after using racial slur in front of students01:17
Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints02:04
Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases02:38
Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts01:22
Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire01:22
South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad04:32
Chicago’s oldest hot dog stand’s special community connection01:23
Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests05:20
Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat00:53
Man arrested for death of woman he pushed in front of train in NYC01:57
Police arrested 61-year-old Simon Martial for the death of a 40-year-old woman he pushed in front of an oncoming train in New York City. WNBC's Adam Harding reports.Jan. 16, 2022
Now Playing
Man arrested for death of woman he pushed in front of train in NYC01:57
UP NEXT
Man holding multiple in Texas synagogue is dead, hostages released uninjured02:14
One hostage released uninjured from Texas synagogue, police say01:24
Man holds rabbi, potentially others hostage in synagogue, wants release of Aafia Siddiqui06:20
At least one firefighter injured after fire at New Jersey chemical plant01:23
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14