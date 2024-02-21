IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man arrested in Arizona stabbings wanted in NYC murder, police say
Feb. 21, 2024
Man arrested in Arizona stabbings wanted in NYC murder, police say

02:08

Raad Noan Almansoori is a suspect in the killing of a woman who was found dead in her room at the SoHo 54 Hotel in Manhattan on February 8th. He was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in connection to two stabbings in that state. WNBC's Chris Jose reports.Feb. 21, 2024

