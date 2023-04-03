Watch: Police arrest man near courthouse where Trump will be arraigned

- UP NEXT
Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies02:38
NASA reveals astronauts for Artemis II mission to orbit the moon01:31
Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment06:13
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say02:44
Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts03:29
Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter02:41
New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment07:35
'I'm still shaking': Little Rock residents reflect on destruction in tornado's aftermath01:32
At least one person killed, multiple injured in Illinois roof collapse00:42
Axiom astronauts discuss upcoming mission06:04
Father plans to sue Long Island school district after daughter was attacked02:50
7 California officers and nurse charged in death of man in custody02:54
81-year-old best friends travel the world in 80 days02:29
Watch: Drone video shows damage in aftermath of Arkansas tornado01:42
Long-Covid patients find hope in treatment aiming to restore taste and smell02:15
Storm systems in South and Midwest putting 58 million under tornado threats03:54
Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial02:38
Fetterman discharged from hospital after depression treatment00:26
Army releases identities of nine soldiers killed in helicopter crash00:32
Damage reported in Arkansas after tornado barreled through04:16
- UP NEXT
Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies02:38
NASA reveals astronauts for Artemis II mission to orbit the moon01:31
Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment06:13
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say02:44
Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts03:29
Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter02:41
Play All