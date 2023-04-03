IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies

    02:38

  • NASA reveals astronauts for Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:31

  • Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment

    06:13

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

    02:44

  • Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts

    03:29

  • Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter

    02:41

  • New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • 'I'm still shaking': Little Rock residents reflect on destruction in tornado's aftermath

    01:32

  • At least one person killed, multiple injured in Illinois roof collapse

    00:42

  • Axiom astronauts discuss upcoming mission

    06:04

  • Father plans to sue Long Island school district after daughter was attacked

    02:50

  • 7 California officers and nurse charged in death of man in custody

    02:54

  • 81-year-old best friends travel the world in 80 days

    02:29

  • Watch: Drone video shows damage in aftermath of Arkansas tornado

    01:42

  • Long-Covid patients find hope in treatment aiming to restore taste and smell

    02:15

  • Storm systems in South and Midwest putting 58 million under tornado threats

    03:54

  • Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial

    02:38

  • Fetterman discharged from hospital after depression treatment

    00:26

  • Army releases identities of nine soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    00:32

  • Damage reported in Arkansas after tornado barreled through

    04:16

NBC News

Watch: Police arrest man near courthouse where Trump will be arraigned

00:50

Police arrested a man who was reportedly yelling near the lower Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump will be arraigned.April 3, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies

    02:38

  • NASA reveals astronauts for Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:31

  • Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment

    06:13

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

    02:44

  • Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts

    03:29

  • Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter

    02:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All