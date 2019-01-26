U.S. news

Man climbs on top of car in Massachusetts highway road rage incident

01:03

Two men have been arrested and charged after a minor highway collision turned into an unbelievable road rage incident. After sideswiping each other, one driver climbed on top of the hood of the other driver's SUV while he continued to drive on the highway. The vehicle was forced to stop when two good Samaritans interfered.Jan. 26, 2019

  • Man climbs on top of other driver's car in highway road rage incident

    01:03

  • Body cam video released of fatal shooting outside Oregon school

    01:17

  • Passenger kicked off flight for odor: 'I shower every day!'

    01:31

  • Caught on camera: Huge fireball explodes into the French sky

    00:32

  • Video shows gas station attendant's final moments alive

    00:42

  • Homophobic tirade caught on camera at Seattle spa

    02:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All