Man convicted of killing four in North Dakota sentenced to life in prison
After being convicted of murdering four people in Mandan, North Dakota, in April 2019, Chad Isaak was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. KFYR’s Erika Craven reports.Dec. 29, 2021
