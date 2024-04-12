IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river
April 12, 202401:45
  • Now Playing

    Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges

    01:18

  • Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say

    02:52

  • Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud

    01:30

  • Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani

    04:24

  • From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial

    08:59

  • O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases

    02:13

  • Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime

    01:42

  • 'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial

    01:39

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old

    01:38

  • Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency 

    02:23

  • Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men

    03:10

  • Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08

  • Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set

    02:51

  • Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency

    03:47

  • Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher

    01:56

  • New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime

    04:49

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35

  • Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

    02:28

NBC News Channel

Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river

01:45

54-year-old Nicolae Miu of Minnesota was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. Miu stabbed the teenager and other victims while they were tubing along the Apple River. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports.April 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges

    01:18

  • Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say

    02:52

  • Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud

    01:30

  • Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani

    04:24

  • From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial

    08:59
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All