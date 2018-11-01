Watch: Man harasses woman for wearing Puerto Rico shirt

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Latino
Man harasses Chicago woman for wearing Puerto Rico shirt
A woman was harassed in a Chicago park by a man for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it. She captured the encounter on video, which also shows her repeatedly asking a nearby police officer for help. The park is investigating the incident and has assigned the officer to desk work in the meantime.
