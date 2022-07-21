IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man in Montana drives into family, fatally shoots toddler and her father

01:38

Authorities say Derick Madden drove his vehicle into a New York family visiting Montana then got out of his car and began to open fire with a shotgun, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his one-year-old daughter and critically injuring Siau's wife. Siou’s sister fatally stabbed Madden after he attacked her with a knife. WSTM’s Amanda Hull reports.July 21, 2022

