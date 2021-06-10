IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Man kicked in head, punched by police while being arrested

Video shows a police officer kicking a man in the face while being arrested at the Glendale Galleria in California. Some of the officers involved are wearing plain clothes and can be seen punching the man on the ground. The man was being accused of resisting arrest and larceny. The four officers involved have been put on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. NBC News does not know what happened before the video was captured.June 10, 2021

