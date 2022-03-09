Man killed by fellow patient during fight at D.C. hospital
00:36
A patient at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, D.C., is dead after a fight with another patient. The hospital plans to conduct an internal investigation. WRC’s Mark Segraves reports.March 9, 2022
National average gas price hits a record $4.25
01:31
Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later
02:00
Now Playing
Man killed by fellow patient during fight at D.C. hospital
00:36
UP NEXT
Pfizer launches trial to test Covid pill in children
01:58
‘Black Panther’ director mistaken for bank robber according to police
03:58
Washington state parents call for action on school bullying, violence