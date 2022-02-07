Man on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list arrested after 16 years on the run
Octaviano Juarez-Corro has been arrested by the FBI in Mexico after 16 years on the run. He allegedly shot his wife and 4 other people during a 2006 Memorial Day weekend celebration in Milwaukee.Feb. 7, 2022
