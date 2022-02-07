IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Man on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list arrested after 16 years on the run

Man on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list arrested after 16 years on the run

Octaviano Juarez-Corro has been arrested by the FBI in Mexico after 16 years on the run. He allegedly shot his wife and 4 other people during a 2006 Memorial Day weekend celebration in Milwaukee.Feb. 7, 2022

