Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

NBC News

Man released after nearly 25 years on death row

copied!

Vincente Benavides was released from a California prison after his conviction for raping and killing a toddler was overturned due to false medical testimony given at trial.Apr.20.2018

U.S. News

  • Man released after nearly 25 years on death row

    01:00

  • Police officer uses viral fame to help communities

    01:56

  • FDA panel recommends marijuana product to treat epilepsy

    01:30

  • How YouTube’s algorithm pushes content onto users

    02:18

  • Wildfires rage in several states with homes destroyed, neighborhoods at risk

    01:16

  • No criminal charges filed in Prince overdose death

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.