Watch: Man rescued from raging Los Angeles River

- Now Playing
Watch: Man rescued from raging Los Angeles River00:59
- UP NEXT
Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall02:07
Deadly flash floods hit parts of Turkey recovering from earthquake01:57
Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast03:43
Cyclone Freddy continues to wreak havoc in Southeastern Africa02:15
California braces for flooding while snow halts East Coast travel03:39
Northeast braces for heavy snowfall amid slow-moving nor’easter04:44
Deadly storm Freddy strikes southern Africa for a second time01:02
Nor’easter blasting East Coast, atmospheric river storm sweeping California02:02
California braces for more rain and snow amid severe flooding02:36
Rough weather pummels California01:52
Catastrophic flooding in California puts millions at risk02:02
California levee fails, leading to floods and water rescues03:16
Friday Nightcap: Accountability in Afghanistan08:07
Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding04:04
Desperation growing to reach stranded as California deals with snowfall01:50
Californians stranded in snow after relentless winter storms02:10
Record snow in California leaves residents trapped in their homes03:20
Residents in California still stranded nearly two weeks after winter storm02:07
1 million without power following severe winter storm00:25
- Now Playing
Watch: Man rescued from raging Los Angeles River00:59
- UP NEXT
Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall02:07
Deadly flash floods hit parts of Turkey recovering from earthquake01:57
Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast03:43
Cyclone Freddy continues to wreak havoc in Southeastern Africa02:15
California braces for flooding while snow halts East Coast travel03:39
Play All