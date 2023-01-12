IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Man rescued after 8 hours trapped in trench in Pennsylvania

Early TODAY

Man rescued after 8 hours trapped in trench in Pennsylvania

00:36

Crews in Allentown, Pennsylvania, rescued a worker from a trench after more than eight hours. The 27-year-old worker and his colleague were working on sewer lines when the trench caved in.Jan. 12, 2023

