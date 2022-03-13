NYPD: Man stabs 2 employees at Museum of Modern Art after denied entry
01:21
Officials say two women are in stable condition after they were stabbed inside New York City’s Museum of Modern Art by a man who was denied entry because his membership was no longer active as a result of recent disorderly conduct incidents.March 13, 2022
