  • Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

  • Mariupol under siege

    Man tours destroyed school, sarcastically thanks Putin for freeing Ukrainians from education

    St. Paul’s Cathedral in London rings bells in support for Ukraine

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

  • Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians

  • Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years'

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

  • Watts: ‘Mud season’ slows Russian advances in Ukraine

  • Engel: In Ukraine, 'people aren't making plans … they're just making weapons'

  • Russia attacks art school, steps up attacks on Ukrainian civilians

  • Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’

  • Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on

Man tours destroyed school, sarcastically thanks Putin for freeing Ukrainians from education

A man sarcastically thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for “freeing” Ukrainians from education as he toured a destroyed school in Mariupol. The man, an alumni of the school, said, “I hope these people will pay for the crimes they have committed against humanity.”March 20, 2022

