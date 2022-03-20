Man tours destroyed school, sarcastically thanks Putin for freeing Ukrainians from education
A man sarcastically thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for “freeing” Ukrainians from education as he toured a destroyed school in Mariupol. The man, an alumni of the school, said, “I hope these people will pay for the crimes they have committed against humanity.”March 20, 2022
