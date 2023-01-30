IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect honored by city of Alhambra, Calif.

Brandon Tsay was honored with a medal of courage by the city of Alhambra, California, for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect. Video captured the harrowing moments when Tsay wrestled the firearm away from the alleged gunman as he entered a dance studio in Alhambra.Jan. 30, 2023

