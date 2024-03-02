IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man who fatally shot woman after her friends pulled into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 years to life
Man who fatally shot woman after her friends pulled into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 years to life

Kevin Monahan, who was convicted of killing 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis after she and her friends mistakenly pulled into the driveway of his home was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. WNYT reports.March 2, 2024

