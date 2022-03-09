Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later02:00
UP NEXT
Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows01:40
COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says00:22
‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!01:06
4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward06:17
More schools lift mask mandates02:05
BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer04:41
CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed00:29
Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years09:03
New RSV treatment shows promise in protecting babies from dangerous infections01:37
4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated04:43
TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts02:23
COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials02:10
ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'00:30
Jill Martin shares her personal health battle with fibroids06:10
Consumer Confidential: Personal safety guide24:55
Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout04:40
Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info04:33
Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'05:02
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 1103:31
Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later02:00
David Bennet, who received the first heart transplant from a genetically modified pig died two months after the procedure. WBAL’s Kate Amara reports.March 9, 2022
Now Playing
Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later02:00
UP NEXT
Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows01:40
COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says00:22
‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!01:06
4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward06:17
More schools lift mask mandates02:05