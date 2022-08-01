IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Man with loaded gun arrested near NYC home of Iranian activist

01:40

Authorities say a man was arrested with a loaded gun outside of the home of Iranian writer and activist Masih Alinejad in Brooklyn. Authorities say last year Alinejad was the alleged target of a kidnapping plot by Iranian agents.Aug. 1, 2022

