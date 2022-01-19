IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Manchin voices opposition to Senate rules change for voting rights as Biden held press conference

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

    03:04

  • White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border

    01:07

  • Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition

    06:07

  • Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

  • Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights

    05:16

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

    02:57

  • McConnell: Biden's voting reform speech was 'profoundly unpresidential'

    02:11

  • Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

    04:31

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

    02:30

  • Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence

    02:11

  • Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

    02:03

  • Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6

    05:11

  • DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats

    01:54

NBC News

Manchin voices opposition to Senate rules change for voting rights as Biden held press conference

01:14

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., voiced his opposition to a Senate rules change to the filibuster to pass voting rights at the same time that President Biden was holding a press conference on his administration's accomplishments in the first year.Jan. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Manchin voices opposition to Senate rules change for voting rights as Biden held press conference

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

    03:04

  • White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border

    01:07

  • Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition

    06:07

  • Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All