Many dead and injured during large-scale Israeli raid on Jenin

Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank03:39
Many dead and injured during large-scale Israeli raid on Jenin00:58
Watch: Residential high-rise on fire in United Arab Emirates00:31
At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli helicopter raid in West Bank01:05
Activists rally for Iranian women’s rights on anniversary of hangings03:11
Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein01:37
Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range00:46
Three Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in the West Bank01:18
‘Jerusalem is ours forever’: Israeli cabinet member joins nationalist Flag March01:24
Israeli officials brace for violence ahead of Flag March in Jerusalem02:46
Israeli airstrike destroys house in Beit Lahiya, Gaza01:20
The niece of slain Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh speaks out after memorial mass01:08
Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad rocket commander01:14
Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepts rocket barrage fired from the Gaza Strip01:26
Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day03:19
10 civilians and 3 senior Palestinian militants killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip00:49
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians wanted for killings near a Jewish West Bank settlement in April00:41
Anger erupts after prominent Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli custody01:03
Netanyahu calls DeSantis, Trump and Biden ‘great friends’ of Israel06:05
