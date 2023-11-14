IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel says its military is now in control of Gaza City Center

  • March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages

  • Families of American hostages now held in Gaza speak out

    March for Israel highlights: Israeli president, lawmakers, families of hostages speak at rally

    Doctors across Gaza describe severe hospital conditions

  • Families of hostages taken from Israel on the Biden admin’s attempts to bring back loved ones

  • Family member of 3-year-old hostage taken in Israel speaks out

  • Biden urges that Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza 'must be protected'

  • ‘March for Israel’ in DC set to draw tens of thousands of protestors

  • Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila

  • Red cross surgeon describes 'relentless' situation inside a Gaza hospital

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

  • President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’

  • TV crew captures moment airstrike hits near convoy in southern Lebanon

  • U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria

  • Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse

  • As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

  • Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat

NBC News

March for Israel highlights: Israeli president, lawmakers, families of hostages speak at rally

Israeli president Isaac Herzog, Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, actor Debra Messing and several families of hostages spoke at the demonstration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.Nov. 14, 2023

Best of NBC News

