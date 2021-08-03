Maricopa County Board rejects demand for more election materials from state Republicans
The Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejected demands for more election materials from Arizona state Senate Republicans. The Senate partisan audit of the county’s 2020 election is four months old. “Almost everything they asked for has already been supplied,” said Jack Sellers, who leads the board that oversees elections in the county. KPNX's Brahm Resnik reports.Aug. 3, 2021