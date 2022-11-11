IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maricopa County says 400,000 ballots remain in vote count

02:29

Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates held a press conference on ballot processing and tabulation, where he announced that around 400,000 ballots still need to be counted, and won't be tallied until early next week. He also shut down comparisons to Florida and said, "we have different laws," adding, "Florida doesn’t allow mail ballots to be dropped off on Election Day."Nov. 11, 2022

