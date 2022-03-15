‘It was my own anti-war decision’: Marina Ovsyannikova fined after on-air protest
01:09
Speaking outside a Moscow court after being charged with “hooliganism,” Ovsyannikova thanked friends and colleagues for their support and said her interrogation had lasted more than 14 hours.March 15, 2022
Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community
01:38
1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe
01:43
Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities
03:10
Best friends say goodbye as Russian invasion of Ukraine forces separation
02:04
Now Playing
‘It was my own anti-war decision’: Marina Ovsyannikova fined after on-air protest
01:09
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'