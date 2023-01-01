IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Active-duty Marine charged in death of 4-month-old in North Carolina

Active-duty Marine charged in death of 4-month-old in North Carolina

Authorities say active-duty Marine Christian Mark McGill was arrested and charged in the death of his 4-month-old baby in Jacksonville, North Carolina. WITN’s Alyssa Hefner reports.Jan. 1, 2023

    Active-duty Marine charged in death of 4-month-old in North Carolina

