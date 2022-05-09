IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer in custody

    01:48

  • Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group office

    01:45

  • Worsening baby formula shortage leaves parents worried and shelves empty

    01:44

  • NBC News investigation: Warning signs prior to New Mexico school shooting may have been missed

    03:48

  • Supply chain issues continue to affect baby formula shortage across U.S.

    05:56

  • CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

    04:14

  • Inmate Casey White, officer Vickey White in custody after pursuit, tips from citizens

    01:55
    Mario Batali's defense argues accuser has financial incentive in sexual misconduct case

    01:35
    DNA holds clues in case of three infants found in Mississippi River

    03:29

  • Three children found dead in California home, mother in custody

    01:46

  • Wildfires in New Mexico burned hundreds of acres, at least 20% contained

    01:10

  • Police in Wisconsin investigating fire at anti-abortion office as arson

    01:48

  • Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured during clash with police

    01:14

  • Watch: Video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel on day of escape

    01:34

  • U.S. families struggle to find baby formula during nationwide shortage

    03:38

  • Mark Esper reveals 'ridiculous' Trump administration plans in upcoming memoir

    02:57

  • Two college students dead as fake pills laced with fentanyl plague the U.S.

    03:12

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters

    04:17

Mario Batali's defense argues accuser has financial incentive in sexual misconduct case

01:35

Celebrity Chef Mario Batali has been charged with indecent assault and battery over an incident at a restaurant in 2017. The accuser testified that Batali groped her while she was taking a selfie with him. The defense argued that the victim is trying to make money off of the photos.May 9, 2022

