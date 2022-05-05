Mariupol evacuations will continue, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.03:33
Russia announces three-day cease-fire for civilians to evacuate Mariupol steel plant05:11
Death toll in Mariupol theater attack closer to 600: AP investigation02:32
Lukashenko admits he didn’t think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would ‘drag on this way’01:20
Mariupol evacuations will continue, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says01:09
Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers04:14
Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast01:49
Video captures deadly explosions at Ukrainian factory00:42
Ukrainian double-amputee landmine victim dances with new husband00:52
ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’03:23
U.S. military sends howitzer artillery to Ukraine01:02
Meet the Shulgins: One couple among 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol01:36
Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia05:23
Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plant02:19
Belarus launches military drills to check 'combat readiness'00:33
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails Azovstal evacuation, hopes for more01:17
Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire01:42
Mariupol steel plant evacuees reach safety in Zaporizhzhia01:34
Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia02:41
Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped02:07
Mariupol evacuations will continue, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says01:09
Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers04:14
