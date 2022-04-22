IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

100,000 civilian lives are in Putin's hands, Mariupol's mayor says

01:25

Russian President Vladimir Putin alone can decide the fate of the 100,000 civilians still trapped in Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Thursday.April 22, 2022

