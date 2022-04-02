Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Odesa braces for Russian invasion06:48
Now Playing
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says retreating Russian forces leaving mines behind01:32
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness01:44
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack02:26
‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine01:11
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border00:47
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid02:34
Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces01:42
Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv01:31
Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 03:12
Ukrainian literature tells the history of a country fighting for its identity03:45
Zelenskyy says Russian forces preparing powerful strikes on Donbas01:17
Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers01:42
Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia01:58
Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site02:06
Putin says West has to buy Russian gas in rubles01:28
Polish civilians sign up for military training amid Russian invasion of Ukraine05:23
In an effort to reduce gas prices, Biden announces oil release03:09
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
After weeks of Russian bombardment and fierce fighting, residents of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol face a bleak future.April 2, 2022
Odesa braces for Russian invasion06:48
Now Playing
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says retreating Russian forces leaving mines behind01:32
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness01:44
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack02:26