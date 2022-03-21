IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion

  • 'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol

    Mariupol residents suffer under continued Russian bombardment

    Ukrainian soldiers declare ‘victory will be ours’ as Russian invasion enters fourth week

  • Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school

  • Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

  • Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians

  • Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years'

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

  • Watts: ‘Mud season’ slows Russian advances in Ukraine

  • Engel: In Ukraine, 'people aren't making plans … they're just making weapons'

  • Russia attacks art school, steps up attacks on Ukrainian civilians

NBC News

Mariupol residents suffer under continued Russian bombardment

As Russia continues its bombardment of Mariupol, Ukraine, thousands of displaces residents are having to move to shelters to survive. According to city officials, the siege has causes food, water, and energy shortages and at least 2,300 have died so far in the city, with some buried in mass graves.March 21, 2022

