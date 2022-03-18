'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks01:09
UP NEXT
How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out05:46
Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out02:40
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians03:42
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine05:25
Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping02:09
UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day02:27
American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread02:39
Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant near airport, Lviv's mayor says00:41
Zelenskyy says some Russian troops captured by Ukraine ‘refuse to go back to Russia’01:05
American man killed in Ukraine02:57
The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up11:46
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want03:45
Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches01:39
Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol01:46
Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine03:12
President Putin calls Russians against invasion ‘scum and traitors’01:59
U.N. ambassador on Ukraine: Too dangerous to retrieve dead bodies in streets01:28
President Zelenskyy visits wounded Ukrainians in hospital01:06
Blinken 'concerned' China may directly support Russia with military equipment00:47
'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks01:09
The humanitarian crisis in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol deepened amid reports from Russia of "squeezing the encirclement."March 18, 2022
Now Playing
'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks01:09
UP NEXT
How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out05:46
Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out02:40
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians03:42
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine05:25
Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping02:09