Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before House committee

Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg says his personal data was collected in Cambridge Analytica

copied!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that his personal data was collected in the Cambridge Analytica leak while testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.Apr.11.2018

Social Media

  • So, you've deleted Facebook. Now what?

    02:24

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing: Everything you need to see

    03:03

  • Sen. Kennedy to Zuckerberg: 'Your user agreement sucks!'

    00:51

  • ‘I’m concerned about how much Facebook values trust and transparency': Harris to Zuckerberg

    05:18

  • Mark Zuckerberg apologizes in Capitol Hill testimony

    02:28

  • Sen. Graham to Zuckerberg: ‘You don’t think you have a monopoly?’

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.